New CCTV appeal in hunt for Bristol rapist year after unsolved attack

Police are making a fresh appeal for information about an unsolved rape that happened a year ago in Bristol.

The victim, a man, was walking in the Broadmead area of the city on Saturday 16 October 2021 between 6am and 7am.

He began speaking to an unknown man who then attacked and raped him in Castle Park, close to St Peter’s Church.

Detectives described the suspect as black or mixed race, about 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, in his 20s or 30s, and with a deep voice.

They have reissued CCTV of a man they want to speak to as part of their investigation.

In CCTV footage, he is seen wearing a dark jacket, tracksuit bottoms, and a white hooded jumper.

CCTV footage showing a man police are looking for (Avon and Somerset Police)

The clip recorded at 8.38am shows the man walking away from the church grounds in an eastern direction, with the River Avon on his right-hand side.

CCTV enquiries, media appeals, and patrols have been carried out since the incident in an attempt to track him down.

The victim said that he had moved to Bristol a few weeks before he was attacked and that he “still struggle[s] to come to terms with what happened to this day”.

He added: “I never want to see something like this happen to somebody else. Everyone has the right to feel safe. If anyone has any information at all, please come forward.”

CCTV showing the man walking away from St Peter’s Church (Avon and Somerset Police)

Three men had been arrested as part of the enquiries. Two were released under investigation, and the third has been excluded from inquiries.

The senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Andrew Branch, said: “This was an appalling crime and we are focussed on trying to identify the perpetrator so we can get the victim the justice he deserves.

“A lot of work has gone on over the past year, including a number of arrests, to do just that. Although we continue to keep an open mind, at this time we believe was an isolated incident and it has not been linked to any other crime.

“We remain hopeful there is someone out there who will be able to provide us with the vital piece of information we need in this investigation.

“It may be someone who at the time thought that detail was irrelevant, or it may be someone who didn’t feel comfortable coming forward last year.

“Whatever the reason, I would make a direct plea to anyone who may be able to help to please call us, or Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221242253, or complete the police force’s online form. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form.