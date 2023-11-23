Six arrested after gay man hit with wooden plank in suspected hate attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Six men have been arrested after a suspected hate crime attack in which a gay man was hit with a plank of wood.

A couple were walking along High Road, Chadwell Heath when a group of men shouted homophobic abuse and one used a fence panel as a weapon.

One of the victims was struck round the head with the plank and had to go to hospital for treatment. The second victim was not injured in the attack.

The Metropolitan Police on Thursday said six men aged between 16 and 22 have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Chief Inspector Chris Nixon said: “We are aware of the corrosive effect of hate crime and remain determined to bring those responsible for such crimes to justice.

“I hope that these arrests will send out a signal to those who think they can get away with homophobic abuse and violence that we will track you down.”

An LGBTQ+ liaison officer has been assigned to support the victims, the force said.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.