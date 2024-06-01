Dozens arrested by police as fans attempt to storm Champions League final at Wembley

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Police made 53 arrests at the Champions League final at Wembley in London as officers helped security stop football fans trying to force their way into the stadium before kick-off.

Five arrests were also made after people got onto the playing surface.

Real Madrid won the game 2-0, with more than 60,000 watching the game inside the stadium - however, more attempted to get in illegally.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “We are confident that the overwhelming majority of attempts to unlawfully gain access to Wembley this evening were unsuccessful thanks to the efforts of officers, stewards and other stadium staff.

“Officers have made 53 arrests at Wembley tonight – five for pitch invasion and the majority of others for attempts to breach security.

“Major sporting events often attract attempts by those without tickets to bypass perimeter fencing or otherwise gain entry. There is a robust policing operation in place to support the Wembley security plan and officers have worked closely with stewards and stadium staff to maintain security throughout.

Police officers clear the road leading to Wembley Stadium during the Champons League final ( AP )

Saturday’s game had just kicked off when play was disrupted. Pitch invaders approached some of the players, with one of them outrunning security for some moments and almost making it back in among the fans before being caught.

At half-time, it was confirmed arrests had been made.

“It is illegal to enter the field of play at Wembley Stadium, and we strongly condemn the actions of those who interrupted the Uefa Champions League Final shortly after kick-off,” a Wembley Stadium spokesperson said.

“All of the individuals have now been arrested. We will support the relevant authorities to ensure appropriate action is taken.”

Three pitch invaders were arrested during the game broadcast live around the world ( AFP via Getty Images )

Wembley also saw trouble at the Euro 2020 final, in which ticketless fans stormed gates to gain access to the stadium.

Stadium bosses had announced their commitment to clamp down on “poor fan behaviour” ahead of Saturday’s match.

In a statement on its website, a spokesperson said: “Wembley Stadium has echoed its commitment to clamp down on poor fan behaviour as it prepares to host a record-breaking eighth Uefa Champions League Final on Saturday June 1.

“Wembley Stadium has implemented several enhancements to its security and safety operations at recent events.

“It includes more stewards, additional ticket checks, improved fencing, new security lanes and increased enforcement of the Public Space Protection Order which exists around the stadium on event days.

“All of the changes will be in operation again on Saturday as the stadium prepares to welcome a sell-out crowd for the final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.”

More than 2,000 police officers were on duty on Saturday, policing protests as well as the Champions League final and related fan events, the Met Police said.