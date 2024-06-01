Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Champions League final was interrupted by three pitch invaders in the second minute of the game between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium.

During a break in play for a throw-in, a man wearing a white T-shirt and shorts ran on before being ushered off the field near the halfway line, while another in a dark T-shirt took a selfie with Madrid Brazilian star Vinicius Jr. A moment later, another man rushed on to the field, eluding security for almost a minute before being tackled to the ground.

One of the invaders was wearing the word “Mellstroy” on his chest, which may refer to a Russian internet blogger.

The incident will ring alarm bells for both the host Wembley Stadium and for Uefa, the organisation in charge of the Champions League, with both taking security extremely seriously following high-profile incidents in recent years.

Wembley infamously played host to a chaotic Euro 2020 final between England and Italy, when the stadium was stormed by wild groups of mostly young men who attacked police officers and ticket-holding fans.

Uefa oversaw a disastrous 2022 Champions League final in Paris, where – among a number of safety issues – Liverpool fans were caught in a terrifying crush outside the ground.

The match continued immediately after the incident.