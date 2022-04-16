Four teenagers have been arrested over the death of a man who “fell from height”.

The man in his 40s fell to his death on Wednesday evening in Chatham, Kent, police believe, but he was not discovered until the next morning when officers were called to the area at around 11am.

Kent Police are treating the death as suspicious and said a murder investigations has been launched.

The dead man’s injuries were “consistent with a fall from height”, police added.

Two 16-year-olds and one 17-year-old boy, plus a man aged 18, were arrested in connection with the death on Saturday.

The arrested teens and the deceased are believed to know each other, according to Kent Police.

The four under arrest are currently in custody being questioned by detectives.

A spokesman for the force said: “Four people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Chatham.

“Kent Police officers attended an area near Chalkpit Hill at around 11am on Thursday, April 14, 2022 where the body of a man in his 40s was located.

“It is believed he died at some point the previous evening after suffering injuries consistent with a fall from height, and his death is being treated as suspicious. The man’s next of kin have been informed.

“A murder investigation is now being carried out by Major Crime detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

“On Saturday April 16, an 18-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys were arrested in connection with the man’s death.

“They are all believed to have been known to the victim and remain in custody at this time.

“Witnesses to the events leading up to the man’s death or anyone with information or video footage that may assist is urged to call the appeal line.”

Anyone with information can call police on 01634 792209 quoting reference 46/69691/22, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org.