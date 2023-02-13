Jump to content

Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after boy, 16, dies of injuries in Essex

Boy dies in hospital after being found by police with serious injuries late on Sunday night

Andy Gregory
Monday 13 February 2023 10:48
<p> A general view of Waterson Vale, where the boy was found by police</p>

A general view of Waterson Vale, where the boy was found by police

(Google Maps screengrab)

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder, following the death of a 16-year-old boy in Essex.

Police were called to Waterson Vale in Chelmsford at around 11.30pm on Sunday following reports of a boy suffering serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

An 18-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning and he remains in custody, Essex Police said.

The younger teenager’s family are aware of his death and are receiving support from specialist officers, according to the force.

Detective Chief Inspector Ashley Howard, of Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “This is a tragic incident where a 16-year-old child has lost his life.

“We have a team of officers working solidly to determine what has happened here and get justice for his family.

“A cordon has been put in place at Waterson Vale and we are likely to remain there for a while whilst inquiries continue. I know that this may cause disruption however it is vital we understand how this incident happened.”

Waterson Vale is a leafy residential street just half a kilometre from Chelmsford city centre, which runs along the side of a small park.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Waterson Vale or surrounding roads in Chelmsford last night and may have witnessed or heard anything, or anyone who has any further information to contact us to assist with this investigation,” said Det Ch Insp Howard.

Anyone with any information, or footage captured by dashcams or smart doorbells, which may be relevant to the police investigation are being urged to contact the force.

