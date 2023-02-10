For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Metropolitan Police officer tied a woman up using duct tape and told her “who are you going to tell, I’m the police”, a court has heard.

PC Sam Grigg attacked a female housemate in their shared house in Twickenham on 2 December, while she was getting lunch.

Prosecutor Alexander Agbamu told Kingston Crown Court the 36-year-old entered the kitchen and “without warning or explanation began to tape wrists together”.

“[The victim] kept asking the defendant ‘why are you doing this?’ and telling him all she wanted to do was have some food and return to her room,” the barrister added. “The defendant told her that he thought it was funny.”

Grigg began to apply “more force” and taped her ankles together, then taped her mouth as she continued to resist, the court heard.

After she was bound the doorbell rang and Grigg went to the door, with the victim trying to crawl to the kitchen to find a knife to cut herself free.

Mr Agbamu said Grigg returned and “seemed to enjoy” watching her efforts trying to open drawers with her feet, “telling her she would never be able to set herself free”.

“After a while he told her he would take her bindings off if she asked him nicely,” the prosecutor added. “She pleaded with him to set her free.”

Grigg then used the knife to cut the woman’s bindings but cut her in the process, saying “oops”.

The court heard that as his victim complained, he told her: “Who are you going to tell? I’m the police.”

After cutting his victim free, he “in a jokey tone asked her if she forgave him” and the woman said she did not.

The court heard that Grigg had no relationship with the woman other than their residence of the same shared house, which he already lived in when she had arrived six months before.

She initially reported the attack to her landlady, and made an online report to the police on 6 December.

The court heard that there was a delay in it reaching Metropolitan Police detectives because the “system understood that she was trying to make a complaint against a police officer rather than reporting a crime”.

Grigg has admitted the false imprisonment of his victim, and cutting her with a knife when he freed her.