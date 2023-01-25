For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two to three Metropolitan Police officers will be appearing in court every week, including more charged with sexual offences and domestic abuse, the commissioner has said.

Sir Mark Rowley admitted there are more than “just a few bad apples” in the force and warned of more “ghastly” cases to come.

“Looking at the next few weeks ahead, most weeks there are two or three officers going to court for criminal cases,” he told the London Assembly police and crime committee.

“It tends to be a mix of dishonesty, violence and violence against women and girls type offences - domestic abuse, sexual offences etc - there’s probably two or three a week coming to court … there’s a trickle of them and we’re going to be surfacing more.”

Sir Mark was questioned on Wednesday just hours after Scotland Yard announced that a Safer Schools officer had admitted a string of child sex offences, including grooming young girls.

PC Hussain Chehab appeared in court just days after David Carrick pleaded guilty to 49 offences, including 24 rapes, against 12 women dating back to 2003.

Following Carrick’s admissions, the Metropolitan Police conducted a search for other officers and staff who had been allowed to remain in the force after allegations of sexual misconduct and domestic abuse, and found more than 1,000.

Sir Mark said some allegations were found to have been resolved, some people are being re-vetted and some new criminal investigations are beginning.

“I’m not saying it’s just a few bad apples, it’s more than that - there are system failings,” the commissioner said.

“Lifting the stone and revealing painful truths will not be resolved overnight. We have to prepare for more painful stories as we confront the issues that we face.”