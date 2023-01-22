Thousands of police officers not properly vetted ‘putting women’s safety at risk’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thousands of police officers have not been properly vetted because of failures that campaigners say are putting women at risk and undermining public trust.

An analysis by The Independent shows that around 1,500 officers and staff in just 10 forces had no vetting or had checks that had expired or were inappropriate for their role, at the most recent inspection.

The number will be far higher for all forces in England and Wales, but the true figure is unknown because assessments by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) are still underway.

At West Midlands Police, England’s second-largest force, a report from 2021 showed 2,300 officers and staff had not been properly vetted, accounting for one in five personnel. They have since launched a crackdown and reduced that figure to zero.

Anna Birley, a councillor who co-founded the Reclaim These Streets group after Sarah Everard’s murder, said the figures show that “police don’t care about women”.

“How else could they explain choosing to allow thousands of staff and officers without the necessary vetting to continue in their posts?” she told The Independent.

“Numbers on this scale don’t happen by accident – they happen because the people in charge don’t think it’s a priority to ensure their officers are fit for the job.”

The processes are under scrutiny following horrific revelations that serial rapist David Carrick was able to stay in the Metropolitan Police for 20 years, with the force repeatedly deciding he had “no case to answer” for misconduct after receiving reports of domestic abuse.

Carrick passed vetting on joining Britain’s largest force, despite the fact it investigated him for harassing a former partner months before, was allowed to become an armed officer and then passed delayed re-vetting in 2017.

Dame Vera Baird KC, the former victims’ commissioner for England and Wales, condemned the “amazingly little trouble forces take to make sure that their officers are fit to have power”.

Andrea Simon, director of the End Violence Against Women Coalition, said police officers with the authority to use force, enter people’s homes and detain people must be rigorously checked.

Vetting is not always being carried out properly, and when it is a watchdog has found it is not sufficiently ‘robust’ (Nick Ansell/PA) (PA Archive)

“We know serious delays to re-vetting and weak vetting processes contributed, amongst other failings, to the Met missing a pattern of offending behaviour in the case of Carrick,” she added.

“We haven't arrived at this situation overnight. We need political accountability for the huge backlogs in vetting, the poor welfare and supervision of officers, and for forces being stripped of the specialism needed to investigate rape and domestic abuse – crimes which disproportionately affect women.”

HM Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) told The Independent that past recommendations, contained in damning reports warning that rapists and domestic abusers were being allowed to enter and remain in policing, had not been acted on.

A spokesperson said: “We previously recommended that by July 2020, all police forces that hadn’t yet done so should vet all personnel to the right standard. When we inspected police vetting last year, we found that this recommendation remained outstanding for some forces.

“We also found that forces’ understanding of who occupies more sensitive posts is sometimes amateurish. As a result, there are occasions when forces have police officers and staff in these posts who aren’t vetted to the right level.

“If the police are to rebuild public trust and tackle misogyny, it is vital that they act on our recommendations.”

A report issued on vetting and misogyny in November uncovered incidents where officers had been granted clearance after committing offences including domestic abuse-related assaults and indecent exposure and being accused of sexual assault.

There were ‘many warning signs’ before PC David Carrick pleaded guilty to 49 offences, including 24 counts of rape, against 12 women, watchdog said (Hertfordshire Police/PA) (PA Media)

It warned that there have been “many warning signs that these systems aren’t working well enough” over the past decade.

They include cases going back to 2011 of other rapist police officers, including one who raped vulnerable women selected from police cells, and another predator who remained an officer despite sexually assaulting female colleagues and members of the public, and receiving “love letters” from 10-year-old girls.

HMIC found that initial vetting was often “not rigorous enough”, with references not checked, qualifications not confirmed, false and incomplete information overlooked and applicants selected without face-to-face meetings.

Inspector Matt Parr said some officers “who are assessed as suitable when they join may become unsuitable later in their career”, and better systems need to be in place to detect and dismiss them.

“At the moment, it is too easy for the wrong people both to join and to stay in the police. Too many recent events prove this,” he added.

The home secretary has asked HMIC to carry out an urgent review of the implementation of past recommendations, there is a separate probe into the police disciplinary process and Carrick’s case is being rolled into the public inquiry originally sparked by the murder of Ms Everard.

The College of Policing, which sets vetting standards, admitted processes have “not been good enough” but said changes would help ensure proper checks are made.