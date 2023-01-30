For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Britain’s policing crisis has deepened as The Independent can reveal a paedophile officer and another who tied a woman up and cut her are among dozens facing the sack.

At least 39 officers are to face misconduct hearings across England and Wales over the coming weeks, including 23 from the Metropolitan Police alone. Among the worst offenders from across the country are:

• An officer who accessed the police database to download indecent images of child victims

• Another who sent sexually explicit messages, photographs and videos to female colleagues

• A sergeant who used his position to strike up a relationship with a domestic violence victim he met through a case

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley this week revealed that he expected “two or three officers going to court” for separate criminal cases every week for the next few months, with many facing accusations of sexual offences and domestic abuse.

He admitted that Britain’s largest force had more than “just a few bad apples” and warned that “more painful stories” would be unearthed as Scotland Yard intensifies efforts to find and sack unsuitable officers.

In the latest case, a Safer Schools officer admitted a string of child sex offences including grooming teenage girls.

PC Hussain Chehab appeared in court just days after serial rapist David Carrick pleaded guilty to 49 offences, including 24 rapes, against 12 women dating back to 2003.

Following Carrick’s admissions, a Met Police trawl uncovered more than 1,000 officers and staff who had been allowed to remain in the force after allegations of sexual misconduct and domestic abuse.

Sir Mark told the London Assembly that some allegations were found to have been resolved, some people are being re-vetted and some new investigations were just beginning.

Forces are unable to formally dismiss officers or hold misconduct hearings if any criminal proceedings are underway, meaning that further disciplinary cases will be scheduled as prosecutions move through the courts.

Scotland Yard was unable to provide figures showing whether the number of disciplinary cases had increased.

Jamie Klinger, a co-founder of the Reclaim These Streets campaign group formed after the murder of Sarah Everard, said the “continued cycle of excuses” has to stop.

“They keep saying they want to rebuild trust with women and girls but they never say how,” she told The Independent.

“The Met can’t move on culturally without a huge change in training … and they need to immediately stop officers who are under investigation [for offences against women] from working with vulnerable people and on domestic abuse cases.”

✕ Met police commissioner apologises for 'horrific' failures as elite officer revealed as serial rapist

Anti-domestic abuse campaigner David Challen, who successfully fought for his mother to be freed from prison after she killed his abusive father, said “the scale of police abuse still being uncovered is outrageous”.

“The Met has shown it cannot be trusted to root out abusers within their ranks,” he added. “A statutory inquiry is needed to have any hope at creating the radical reform and meaningful accountability needed to build back trust.”

Following the Carrick case, all forces in England and Wales were ordered by the government to check their officers and staff against databases to identify any allegations or intelligence that should be investigated. That includes past accusations of domestic abuse or sexual offences that saw no action.

Several reviews are underway, including a public inquiry triggered by the murder of Ms Everard, a review of dismissal processes and a probe into the Metropolitan Police’s standards and culture.

A National Police Chiefs’ Council spokesperson said: “We recognise that confidence in policing, especially amongst women and girls, has been damaged. The public deserve to have trust in any officer they may deal with in their time of need.

“Police chiefs are committed to rooting out those who betray our professional standards. As we take action, more misconduct will be uncovered, and while every example is uncomfortable and difficult, only action, and the public seeing the result of that action, will rebuild confidence.”

David Carrick admitted 49 offences including 24 rapes - all while he was a serving Met Police officer ( )

Misconduct cases to be heard over the next month include:

Tied up woman and cut her with knife

PC Sam Grigg, of the Metropolitan Police, faced a misconduct hearing on Monday where he was expected to be sacked for gross misconduct.

Earlier this month, he pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and actual bodily harm at Kingston Crown Court, and will be sentenced on 10 February.

A Metropolitan Police listing for the hearing read: “On 2 December 2022, whilst off duty, PC Grigg unlawfully imprisoned and detained a female against her will. He used tape to restrain her wrists, ankles and covered her mouth with tape. After leaving her restrained for a short period of time he cut her free using a knife, cutting her in the process.”

Posed as teen to get photos of children

Former Met Police Special Constable Benedict Ashton was arrested in August following a referral from the National Crime Agency, alleging that he had posed as a 13-year-old boy on Twitter to request “images of children be sent to him”.

A listing for the hearing said: “In interview, Ashton admitted to possessing indecent images of children.”

Examination of a phone, hard drive and laptop seized from his home found 22 images of category B and C, and Ashton has been accused of gross misconduct by “bringing the police service into disrepute and damaging the relationship of trust and confidence between the police and the public”.

He left his post ahead of a disciplinary hearing on Monday.

Downloaded indecent images

Detective Constable James Jordan, of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, faced a disciplinary hearing on Monday after pleading guilty to making indecent images of children and misconduct in public office.

The force said that while on duty, “he accessed confidential police systems with no policing purpose and downloaded indecent images of children, images of victims in voyeurism cases and accessed confidential files”.

When interviewed, he admitted using police systems to download “sexualised images of victims linked to voyeurism investigations for his own sexual gratification”, but denied a sexual interest in children.

He pleaded guilty to eight offences at St Albans Crown Court in December and was expected to be sacked.

✕ David Carrick: Rishi Sunak says police 'must address failings' to protect women

Sent explicit messages

Former Greater Manchester Police officer, Craig Grocott, is alleged to have sent unwanted sexually explicit messages and photographs and/or videos to female colleagues.

His hearing will take place on 9 February, although he previously resigned from the force and last worked there in October 2021.

Racist, sexist and homophobic messages

Eight current and former Met Police officers in an operation codenamed “Redmires” face a misconduct hearing beginning on 20 February over accusations of racist, sexist and homophobic posts in a WhatsApp group.

Sgt Luke Thomas, Former Acting Sgt Luke Allen, former PC Kelsey Buchan, former PC Carlo Francisco, former PC Lee South, former PC Darren Jenner, PC Glynn Rees, and an unnamed officer named only as “Officer B”, will be accused of breaching professional standards including respect and courtesy, equality and diversity and reporting improper conduct.

The allegations concern the officers’ membership of a WhatsApp group, between 2016 to 2018, which Scotland Yard said was used “to post discriminatory content attacking the protected characteristics of race, religion or belief, disability, sexual orientation and sex, in the form of messages, memes and videos”.

Struck up relationship with victim

Sgt Roger Bolt, of Devon and Cornwall Police, faces a misconduct hearing on 2 February for allegedly entering a relationship with a “high-risk domestic violence victim”, who he met while investigating the case.

He is accused of abusing his position and breaching the standards of professional behaviour.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has warned that the process of reforming the force won’t be rapid and will be painful. (PA Wire)

Made sex noises to colleague

A Merseyside Police officer, whose name is only listed as Constable 3362 Baines, is alleged to have “played with their genitalia making inappropriate comments” towards a colleague in August 2020.

On several other occasions during the same month, PC Baines is accused of “making inappropriate sex noises”, “suggesting that they would have sexual intercourse with a colleague” and “deliberately running behind a colleague and making an inappropriate comment”.

They are subject to a disciplinary hearing that began on 24 January and will conclude in March.

Had drugs and weapons

Former PC William Holyoake who pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis and offensive weapons faced a misconduct hearing on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said he had admitted possession of a controlled drug, three police-issued batons and a butterfly knife.

In October, he was sentenced to a community order including 60 hours of unpaid work, £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £95 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The misconduct hearing will consider allegations of discreditable conduct.

The case of David Carrick has sparked fresh scrutiny on vetting and monitoring processes in the Metropolitan Police (Hertfordshire Police/PA) (PA Media)

Failed drug test

Also on Monday, Former PC Lee Ashby, previously based in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command - the same unit as serial rapist David Carrick - faced a misconduct hearing for alleged discreditable conduct and being unfit for duty.

PC Lee Ashby allegedly failed a drugs test in June 2020, which found a positive result for an anabolic steroid.

A listing for the hearing said: “It is further alleged that this conduct, if proven, amounts to gross misconduct in that it is so serious as to justify dismissal.

“The officer has now resigned from the Metropolitan Police Service and his last day of service was on 25 October 2022.”

Refused drug test

Commander Julian Bennett faces a five-day misconduct hearing that started on Monday over allegations he “used controlled drugs” and refused to comply with a drugs test.

The listing for the hearing said: “It is alleged that Cdr Bennett refused to provide a sample in order to conceal the fact that he had used cannabis, that he did not have a good reason for failing to comply with such a lawful order, and that his behaviour brings discredit upon the police service and undermines confidence in it.”

He faces dismissal if gross misconduct is found.