Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has apologised for “letting down women across London” after rapist Met officer David Carrick was jailed for at least 30 years.

The former armed officer, who served with the high-profile Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command in 2009, has pleaded guilty to 49 charges, including 24 counts of rape.

His crimes were all carried out whilst he was a serving officer.

“We weren’t rigorous enough in our approach and as a result we missed opportunities to identify the warning signs over decades,” Sir Mark said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.