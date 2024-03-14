For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Cheltenham Festival racegoer suffered a bleed to the brain in a suspected one-punch attack outside a pub in the town.

The man was knocked unconcious in the assault which happened following the opening day of the festival on Tuesday, at around 6.50pm.

It took place outside The Cotswold Inn and Sukjai Thai Massage in Portland Street, which is on the one-mile walking route from the racecourse to the town centre.

The attack took place in the road outside The Cotswold Inn pub on Tuesday night at around 7pm (The Independent)

Security staff at the pub were quick to tend to the injured man, who was taken by ambulance to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

Gloucestershire Police, called to a report of a fight involving a number of people at the scene, arrested a 28-year-old man from Telford on suspicion of assault. One line of inquiry is that it was a one-punch attack as the investigation continues.

It was one of four arrests made on the opening day of the festival. One man, 33, was arrested over an assault on two people and has since been charged with assault by beating. Two further people were arrested for disorder at the racecource.

On Wednesday, formerly known as Ladies Day but now branded as Style Wednesday, there were no arrests.

Despite Tuesday night’s arrests, there were no arrests linked to the festival on Wednesday as revellers enjoyed the evening in the town centre (The Independent)

“But we’ve fortunately had nothing else as serious and made no arrests on Wednesday.”

The people involved in the incident were not customers at The Cotswold Inn, which is one of the first pubs racegoers see on their walk from the festival into the town centre.

Landlady Natasha Kemili told The Independent: “I just heard lots of shouting outside and when I looked out I saw a big group of people and as it dispersed there was a gentleman on the floor who had clearly been hit.

“He was out cold and the police and ambulance service arrived quickly.”

Gloucestershire Police has between 30 and 40 extra officers in Cheltenham for race week. Also out in the town are workers from the borough council and The Jockey Club, which runs the races.

A police spokesperson told The Independent: “Cheltenham Festival is an overwhelmingly safe event that brings a huge boost for businesses and tourism but of course with tens of thousands of people coming to the town there will always be a small minority of people who become involved in incidents or crime.

“Our increased patrols are designed to respond to that and provide reassurance for the community. The vast majority of those coming for the races behave responsibly but both ourselves and partners are there to respond if needed.

“We’d like to thank the bar staff involved in responding to this incident and helping us make an arrest so swiftly.”