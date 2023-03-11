Man arrested on terrorism offences after woman stabbed in Cheltenham

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences after a woman was stabbed outside a leisure centre in Cheltenham.

The arrest is in relation to the attack on a woman at about 9.15pm outside a leisure centre in Tommy Taylors Lane, Cheltenham, on Thursday, Gloucestershire Constabulary said.

She sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment - where she remains in a stable condition, the force added.

The man was arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of terrorism - as well as on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism.

The man in custody had previously been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder immediately after the incident. He was re-arrested last night under the Terrorism Act, and today (Saturday 11 March), a warrant of further detention has been obtained, allowing officers until Thursday 16 March to question him.

Assistant chief constable Richard Ocone of Gloucestershire Constabulary said: “I would like to reassure those living locally or visiting the county that we believe this was an isolated incident and we are not aware of any wider threat to members of the public. We are working closely with our partners in Counter Terrorism Policing.

“We appreciate that an incident of this nature may be concerning and we would encourage people to contact us via 101 with any additional information they may have about the incident.”

Leisure at Cheltenham posted on Facebook that it remains closed.

It said: “We apologise to customers and members for the inconvenience and will provide an update on the centre reopening as soon as this is available.”