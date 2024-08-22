Two men stabbed at Chessington World of Adventures theme park

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Two men have been stabbed at Chessington World of Adventures in southwest London.

Both were taken to hospital, one for treatment for his wounds, the other with only minor injuries.

Police arrested a third man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. It is believed that the three knew each other.

Officers were called just after 2.30pm on Thursday to reports of two injured people in the car park of the centre in Chessington, Kingston-upon-Thames.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. A man was found on a nearby road with minor injuries.

“A second man was found in a car park with knife wounds. A third male was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH).”

A spokesperson for Chessington World of Adventures told the BBC it was an “isolated incident”.

“The emergency services were immediately alerted and the resort’s fully trained first aid team administered care until ambulance teams arrived,” they said.

“We are fully supporting the Metropolitan Police with their investigation.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London’s air ambulance.

“We treated two people at the scene and took one patient to a major trauma centre.”

The theme park, one of the UK’s most popular, keeps more than 1,000 animals, including lions, tigers, gorillas, monkeys, tigers, reindeer and penguins.