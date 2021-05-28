Chichester’s schools were locked down on Friday afternoon as armed police searched for a man believed to be carrying a weapon.

Police posted on social media to warn people away from the area.

Officers wrote: “We're responding to a report of a man seen in possession of a suspected weapon in the vicinity of Litten Gardens, Chichester.

“Enquiries to locate the suspect are underway – please avoid the area.

“We're working with partners including local schools to take safety precautions while we investigate this report.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson confirmed to The Independent that armed officers were involved in the response.

The spokesperson declined to give further information.

Chichester High School used its website to tell parents it had kept all pupils inside on police advice and that they were safe, before later saying that it had allowed them to go home.

“This was not an incident linked to Chichester High School but the wider Chichester area,” deputy headteacher Tom Brixey added in the post.

More follows