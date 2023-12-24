Pictured: ‘Selfless’ mother and her dogs killed in suspected hit-and-run

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A bereaved family has made an emotional tribute to an “honest and hardworking” woman killed in a fatal collision in East London.

Marie Theobald, 48, was walking her two dogs when the collision with a car, believed to be a white Seat Leon, occurred on Manford Way, Chigwell just at around 5pm on 22 December.

Police officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene.

Despite their efforts, the Hainault mother was pronounced dead at the scene. The two dogs were also killed in the collision.

The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene, and the car was located nearby shortly after the collision.

A man was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident and taken into police custody. Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after the fatal crash.

In a statement released on Christmas Eve, her family said: “Marie was a loving mother, partner, daughter, sister, niece and friend. Marie was an honest, hardworking, selfless woman who would do anything for anyone. Marie always put others first.

“The dogs Riley and Honey were much loved members of the family. They adored Marie as she adored them. May they all rest in perfect peace together.

“The family ask for their privacy to be respected at this time.”

Anyone with information and any witnesses yet to speak with police are asked to call 101, ref CAD 5312/22dec. To remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers.