Man arrested for drink driving after child killed by car in Essex

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a boy was killed and a second injured when a vehicle collided with them in Essex.

Police were called to reports that a vehicle had hit two children on Stock Road, Stock, near Chelmsford, at around 8.20am on Friday.

Emergency service attended and the boys were treated by paramedics. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to hospital.

His condition was not immediately clear.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

Stock Road was closed between School Lane and Honeypot Lane.

The closure was expected to remain in place for some time as investigators worked to establish the circumstances of the collision.

The suspect remained in custody on Friday afternoon.2

Mark Fraser, Essex Police detective inspector, said: “This is quite clearly an incredibly tragic incident which will be felt by many people across the area, not least the families of the two young victims.

“Our role is to establish the circumstances which led up to this incident, which we will do meticulously, and I would ask people not to speculate, whether in person or online.

“I would also like to thank everyone who has already come forward to speak to us and would urge anyone who has information and not yet spoken to us to please come forward.”

Anyone who has information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage that might help police with their inquiries is being urged to contact the force.

Essex Police can be contacted through the usual channels.