Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 12-year-old girl and a 36-year-old man have died after their vehicle collided with a tree in Telford.

Two teenage boys, aged 13 and 16 were taken to hospital with “substantial” injuries following the incident near Telford at 2.10am on Tuesday morning.

Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The next of kin of those involved in the crash, which happened at the junction of the B4373 and A442, have been informed.

A passer-by was assessed by ambulance staff but was uninjured and was discharged at the scene.

Police said that the black Renault Clio was travelling northbound near to the Wombridge interchange when it hit a tree and overturned.

Emergency services attended the scene where the man and the girl were pronounced dead.

The road was closed for a number of hours between the Trench Lock Interchange, heading south, and the northbound exit slip road just before the Wombridge Interchange. It has now reopened.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision.

Police constable Craig Byle from West Mercia Police said: ‘Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this sad time.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information or dash-cam footage of a black Clio travelling on the A442 which may help with the investigation to call me on 101 extension 7702085 or by email on craig.byle@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 43i of the 5 September.”

Witnesses can also call Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.