Five injured as London bus crashes into front garden

The bus had careered through a brick wall coming to a stop just before a block of flats in Erith, south London

Tuesday 05 September 2023 13:31
<p>An eyewitness took a picture of the accident in Erith </p>

An eyewitness took a picture of the accident in Erith

(Nathan Long)

At least five people have been injured after a bus smashed into the front of a car and mounted the pavement in south London.

Police have sealed off the quiet residential road as accident investigators try to work out how the bus ended up a front garden.

Three of the victims have been rushed to hospital after the collision at the junction in Erith, south east London at 7am on Tuesday.

Their conditions are not known but the other two casualties were discharged at the scene.

Images from the scene of the crash show the bus had careered through a brick wall coming to a stop just before a block of flats.

Nathan Long, 28, a witness to the aftermath of the crash, said: “We were just going past and it looked pretty bad. It seems like the bus had swerved to avoid the car.”

“I really hope all the victims are alright.”

A Scotland Yard spokesman said there had been no arrests.

The street scene before the crash (file image)

(Google)

A London Ambulance spokeswoman said: “We were called at 7.05am today (5 September) to reports of a road traffic collision involving a bus and a car at the junction between Park Crescent Road and Bexley Road, Erith.

“We sent two ambulance crews and an incident response officer to the scene.

“We treated five patients. We took three patients to hospital and discharged the other two at the scene.”

TfL has been approached for comment.

