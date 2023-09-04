Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Woman and two children killed in horror crash with double decker bus

Woman killed alongside teenage girl and six-year-old boy

Maanya Sachdeva
Monday 04 September 2023 11:46
Comments
(The Independent)

Two children and a woman in her 30s have died following a collision between two cars and a bus.

The crash happened at around 2.20pm on Sunday on the A61 between South Stainley and Ripley, north of Harrogate.

It involved a silver Vauxhall Meriva and a blue Toyota Aygo, both travelling towards Ripley, and a double-decker bus driving in the other direction.

The woman, a teenage girl and a six-year-old boy, who were all in the Vauxhall, died and their next of kin have been informed, police said.

More follows.

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in