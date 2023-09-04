Moment alleged teen killer smiles at camera after double murder arrest

A teenager smirked as he was being arrested on suspicion of murdering two people in Florida.

Nico Brown, 15, was detained by Orlando Police in connection with a drive-by shooting that left Ajahliyah Hashim, 6, and Isaiyah Wright, 19, dead.

The shooting, reported just after 8pm Tuesday, sent three victims to the hospital.

Police said Hasim was shot while inside her living room. She was taken to the hospital along with her mother, who survived.

Wright was dropped off at a hospital and pronounced dead, according to police.