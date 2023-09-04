Tributes paid to ‘bright and enthusiastic’ British police officer found dead while on holiday in Corfu
PC Hannah Byrne, a serving officer with Surrey Police, is believed to have been killed in an ‘accidental fall’ in Kavos
Tributes have been paid to a “bright and enthusiastic” British police officer who was found dead while on holiday in Corfu.
PC Hannah Byrne, a serving officer with Surrey Police, is believed to have been killed in an “accidental fall” in Kavos last week.
The 22-year-old’s family have paid tribute to her, describing her as “extremely kind, funny, and caring”.
Her family said: “Our beloved Hannah was beautiful inside and out. She was extremely kind, funny, caring and had a real zest for life.
She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.”
Chief Superintendent Chris Colley, Divisional Commander for East Surrey, said: “Hannah’s death has been a shock for everyone who knew her. She was a bright, enthusiastic and respected officer just at the start of her career in policing and she will be sadly missed. As a Force, we are now doing everything we can to support her family and her colleagues at this extremely difficult time.”
An investigation into the circumstances of her death is being led by authorities in Greece.
