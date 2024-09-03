Grieving mother pays tribute to partner and three sons found dead at home

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Three children found dead at a house in Surrey have been described as “full of life and happiness” by their grieving mother.

Angelika Swiderska paid tribute to her three sons, Dominik, aged three, and Nikodem and Kacper, both aged two, who died alongside their father Piotr Swiderski, 31, at a house in Bremer Road in Staines on Saturday.

An investigation is being carried out to establish the circumstances of their deaths, though Surrey Police believe it was an isolated incident with no third-party involvement.

In a statement released by the police force, Ms Swiderska said the children “doted on their daddy”.

Piotr Swiderski and three boys found dead in the house in Staines on Saturday ( Facebook )

“Piotr was an amazing husband and father to Kacper, Nikodem and Dominik,” she said.

“He loved us with all his heart and would have done anything for us. The children doted on their daddy.

“Our boys were happy, active children, full of life and happiness. They were always smiling and even when I looked sad, they would say ‘Mummy smile like us’.

“We are grieving for them all and would like to ask for privacy as we try to understand why this tragedy happened.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to all our community for all the messages of condolence, flowers, cards, and teddy bears and for all the kind words about our family.”

Angelika Swiderska paid tribute to her three sons, Dominik, aged three, and Nikodem and Kacper, both aged two ( Surrey Police )

Formal identification is yet to take place but Surrey Police has completed a mandatory referral to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), due to previous police contact with those involved.

Surrey Police was called by the ambulance service to the property at about 1.15pm on Saturday.

A floral tribute left outside the house on Sunday read: “Rest in peace little ones.

“We will always think of you.”

Another tribute left by neighbours read: “We have no words, but our thoughts and love are with you at this extremely hard time. RIP little angels.”

DCI Gareth Hicks, who is leading the investigation, previously said: “This is a truly tragic incident and a thorough investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened.

“We would like to thank the local community for their support and understanding whilst we have been conducting our enquiries.”

Post-mortem examinations will take place in due course.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “We have been notified by Surrey Police about the tragic incident in Spelthorne.

“We will be assessing a referral from the force to decide whether any action is required by the IOPC.”