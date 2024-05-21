Former Royal Marine charged with spying for China is found dead

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A former Royal Marine who had been charged with spying for China has been found dead in a park in unexplained circumstances.

Matthew Trickett, 37, of Maidenhead, Berkshire, who had been accused of assisting the Hong Kong intelligence service and of foreign interference, was on bail after appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last week, alongside Chi Leung (Peter) Wai, 38, and Chung Biu Yuen, 63.

The 37-year-old’s body was discovered in Grenfell Park, Maidenhead, at around 5.15pm on Sunday after a report from a member of the public, Thames Valley Police said on Tuesday evening.

Matthew Trickett covering his face as he left Westminster Magistrates’ Court, central London, after appearing in court accused of assisting the Hong Kong intelligence service ( Jonathan Brady/PA Wire )

An investigation is ongoing into the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

His family have been informed and they are being supported by officers, with a post-mortem examination to be conducted in due course.

In a statement, the family told The Times: “We’re mourning the loss of a much-loved son, brother and family man.”

Sketch of, from left, Chung Biu Yuen, Chi Leung Wai, and Matthew Trickett appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court ( PA Wire )

The charges alleged that between December 20 2023 and May 2 2024, Yuen, Wai and Trickett agreed to undertake information gathering, surveillance and acts of deception that were likely to materially assist a foreign intelligence service.

It is also alleged that on May 1 2024 they forced entry into a UK residential address, being reckless as to whether the prohibited conduct, or course of conduct of which it forms part, would have an interference effect.

Chung Biu Yuen (left) and Chi Leung Wai (right) leave Westminster Magistrates’ Court, central London, having been freed on bail after appearing charged under the National Security Act ( PA )

They had all been bailed and were next due to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday.

The UK Foreign Office summoned the Chinese ambassador to a meeting last week after the trio were charged. Zheng Zeguang met with senior officials on the morning of 14 May over the growing row after instruction from the foreign secretary, Lord David Cameron.

China’s London embassy reacted with fury to the charges, describing them as a “fabrication” and an “unwarranted accusation” against Hong Kong.

A Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson previously said: “The FCDO was unequivocal in setting out that the recent pattern of behaviour directed by China against the UK including cyber attacks, reports of espionage links and the issuing of bounties is not acceptable.”

More follows on this breaking news story...