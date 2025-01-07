Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man denies assisting escaped prisoner Daniel Khalife

Imran Chowdhury, 25, denied assisting the former soldier after he escaped from HMP Wandsworth in September 2023.

Ellie Crabbe
Tuesday 07 January 2025 12:51 GMT
Imran Chowdhury, 25, of Chingford, north-east London, leaving Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Lucy North/PA)
Imran Chowdhury, 25, of Chingford, north-east London, leaving Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

A man has pleaded not guilty to assisting former soldier Daniel Khalife after he escaped from prison.

Imran Chowdhury, 25, of Chingford, north-east London, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he denied assisting Khalife who escaped from HMP Wandsworth in September 2023.

Chowdhury was arrested in January 2024, the Metropolitan Police said, and was charged in December via postal requisition with one count of assisting an escaped prisoner, contrary to Section 22(2) of the Criminal Justice Act 1961.

The defendant spoke to confirm his name, address and date of birth at the short hearing.

He wore a white shirt and black jumper in the dock.

District Judge Briony Clarke told him the charge against him is too serious to be dealt with at magistrates’ court.

Chowdhury was told to attend a hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court on February 4.

He was bailed with conditions to live at his home address in Parade Gardens, Chingford.

Khalife, 23, was found guilty of spying for Iran after a trial in November 2024.

Jurors at Woolwich Crown Court found he had breached the Official Secrets and Terrorism Acts.

He had already admitted escaping from Wandsworth Prison and was cleared of carrying out a bomb hoax.

