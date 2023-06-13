Family tribute to ‘special angel’ as man charged with murder after remains found

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A grieving family has paid tribute to their “special angel” after a man was charged with her murder.

Chloe Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in Ballymena town centre in County Antrim, Northern Ireland on Saturday June 3. She was later reported missing and a police search launched.

On Sunday, officers attended a flat in James Street in the town and said they had discovered suspected human remains. Formal identification has yet to take place but a murder inquiry was launched.

Taking to social media, Nadine Mitchell posted her love for her 21 year-old “precious baby sister” and said that their bond will “never ever be broken”.

Posting a video tribute to Facebook, she said: "You will always be My Number 1 best friend just like we said always and forever and now you are my special Angel I made you this video Chloe.”

Extensive searches took place around Ballymena before suspected human remains were found on Sunday (PA)

"If only our love could of saved you my precious baby sister I’ll see you again I love you with all my heart and this whole world just like you loved me with all yours and as we said always and forever no matter what,” she continued.

"Our bond will still never ever be broken. Your safe now in the arms of the Angel’s. I love you and will never stop loving you. I will always look after Mum and Dad for you as I know you would of wanted me to keep my strength up for them and that’s what I’m doing sis making you proud."

Another relative, Kirstie Mitchell, took to social media to pay tribute to her “beautiful baby sister”.

She wrote: “I hope you can look over us all and help up threw this none of us will ever be the same with you. I hope you are at peace this world is too cruel.”

Chloe Mitchell’s sister described her as a “special angel” in a social media tribute (Facebook )

A 26-year-old man has since been charged with murder and a 34-year-old man has been charged with assisting an offender.

Brandon John Rainey, from James Street in Co Antrim, appeared via video link at Ballymena Court on Monday where he was charged with murdering Ms Mitchell between 2 and 5 June. He has been remanded into custody until 6July .