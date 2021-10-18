Man arrested over death threat to Chris Bryant in wake of David Amess murder

A pensioner has been arrested after a Labour MP received a death threat.

Chris Bryant said he received the message on Saturday, following his return from Qatar and after he had called on Britons to be kinder in the wake of the murder of Sir David Amess.

The Rhondda MP had tweeted: “Let’s all send a kind message on Twitter today to a politician we disagree with. Let’s eliminate the negative.”

South Wales Police said a 76-year-old man from Pontycymer, Bridgend, had been arrested on suspicion of making a malicious communication.

Addressing the threat, Mr Bryant said: “I got off a flight from Qatar, where oddly enough David Amess was as well – we have been looking at what's happening to the refugees from Afghanistan who are all transiting through Doha.

“I got back on Saturday and the first message in my inbox was this death threat, pretty clear, so I notified the police and they have taken action.”

Mr Bryant later thanked supporters on Twitter.

It came as ministers said MPs were likely to receive beefed-up protection when they meet constituents face-to-face.

Priti Patel, the home secretary, raised the possibility of police guards at constituency surgeries while Dominic Raab, the justice secretary, said bringing in private security firms could be an option.

Sir David was stabbed to death while helping constituents in Essex on Friday afternoon. The 69-year-old has since been hailed as a “true gent” and “one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle” people in politics.

Additional reporting by PA Media