A firearms officer who shot dead Chris Kaba has been named.

The 40-year-old officer charged with the murder of Mr Kaba had his identity revealed as Martyn Blake by a judge at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Mr Kaba, who had been due to become a father, was killed by a single gunshot to the head on 5 September 2022 in Streatham Hill, south London.

The 24-year-old, who was a construction worker and also performed as a rapper under the alias Madix or Mad Itch, was shot through the windscreen of the Audi Q8 he was driving following a “pursuit” with Metropolitan Police officers.

It later emerged that the vehicle Mr Kaba was driving – which did not belong to him – had been linked to a firearms incident the previous day.

Members of Mr Kaba’s family were in court at the Old Bailey on Friday as the officer was publicly named for the first time. Appearing in the dock, Blake spoke to confirm his name and date of birth, and entered a not guilty plea to the charge of murder.

His death sparked protests across the UK (Getty)

He is due to face trial on October 2.

Previously known only as NX121, Blake was charged by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in September last year following a review of evidence provided by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which carried out an investigation.

Following multiple extensions, the anonymity order has now been lifted by the judge at the same court. The armed officer’s name and date of birth can be reported, but neither his home address nor any image of him can be published.

The death of Mr Kaba sparked protests across the UK, as Black communities expressed concern over the fatal shooting. Mr Kaba’s mother Helen Lumuanganu has repeatedly called for answers, with a rally of hundreds led by his family outside the headquarters of the Met Police among the demonstrations held.

In a statement issued following the judge’s decision to lift the anonymity order last year, Mr Kaba’s family thanked the court for “working in the public interest of open justice”, adding: “We must be allowed to know the name of the man who shot and killed our much-loved son, brother and fiancé.”

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said in a statement at the time: “I recognise that for officers this decision will be hugely concerning, and that the impact of this and recent cases is felt right across armed policing and beyond.”

He added that the Met acknowledged the court’s judgement, saying: “We take seriously the Open Justice principle.”