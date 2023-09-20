For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A police officer accused of shooting an unarmed Black man dead has been charged with murder, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Chris Kaba, 24, who had been due to become a father, was killed on 5 September 2022 in Streatham Hill, south London. He died when he was shot through the windscreen of the Audi he was driving in.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “Following a thorough review of the evidence provided by the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct), the CPS has authorised a charge of murder against a Metropolitan Police officer following the death of Chris Kaba.

“Mr Kaba died on 6 September 2022 after he was struck by a single bullet in Streatham Hill, south London.

“The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the officer are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

In a joint statement, the family of Chris Kaba said: “Chris was so very loved by our family and all his friends. He had a bright future ahead of him, but his life was cut short. Our family and our wider community must see justice for Chris.

“We welcome this charging decision, which could not have come too soon. Now we await the trial of the firearms officer without delay and hope and pray that justice will be served.”

IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: “The officer and Mr Kaba’s family were notified of the decision by the CPS this morning.

“The officer, who we are unable to name for legal reasons at this time, will be appearing at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning.

“Our thoughts remain with Mr Kaba’s family and everyone affected by this tragic incident.“It’s important now that criminal proceedings are able to run their course. We would reiterate the importance of not reporting, commenting or sharing information online which could in any way prejudice those proceedings.”

More follows on this breaking news story....