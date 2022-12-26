For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman who was shot dead at a pub in Merseyside while out celebrating Christmas Eve with family and friends has has been identified by police as 26-year-old Elle Edwards.

The beautician was with her sister and others at the Lighthouse Inn at Wallasey Village on the Wirral when she was shot in the head shortly before midnight.

It is not believed that she had been the intended target of the shooting which also injured four others, one critically, Merseyside Police say.

Ms Edwards was taken to nearby Arrowe Park hospital where she was later pronounced dead (Facebook)

Officers were called just after 11.50pm on Saturday following reports gunshots had been fired.

Ms Edwards was rushed to Arrowe Park hospital with a serious gunshot injury to the head where she was pronounced dead.

Posting to Instagram on Monday, colleagues at Ms Edwards’ workplace, beauty salon Nova Studio, told of being “absolutely lost for words” in the wake of her death.

“Heaven gained the most beautiful angel. We are all heartbroken, thinking of all of your family right now Elle,” they wrote.

“Thank you for all of the laughs and happiness you brought into our lives, rest in paradise angel, love from your team at Nova.”

Detective superintendent Sue Coombs told reporters on Sunday that the gunman fired shots towards the front entrance of the pub.

The 26-year-old was with her sister and friends at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village on the Wirral (PA Media/ Merseyside Police)

“We know that minutes later, a dark-coloured vehicle, possibly an A-class Mercedes, was seen to leave the pub car park, so we are particularly keen to speak to that male and anybody who knows anything about that vehicle,” she said.

A 28-year-old man from Beechwood, Wirral, remains in a critical condition with a gunshot wound to the body.

In addition, a 22-year-old man from Beechwood suffered injuries to his legs, a 24-year-old man from Wallasey suffered an injury to his hand and a 33-year-old man suffered an injury to his wrist.

Police officers at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, near Liverpool (PA)

“No family should have to be faced with this ordeal at any time but at Christmas, which should be a time of peace and celebration, it makes it so much harder to bear,” Ms Coombs said.

“Our specially-trained family liaison officers are supporting the family at this tragic time and we are determined to find those responsible.

“The investigation is still in the early stages and we are trying to establish a motive and the circumstances surrounding this callous and cold-blooded shooting.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000948723.