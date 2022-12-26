‘Is that a gun?’: Moment shots are heard from car during Merseyside pub shooting

A member of the public has recorded the terrifying moment 'eight' shots were heard during the Wallasey Village shooting that left a 26-year-old woman dead.

The passerby was sat in a car outside The Lighthouse pub, recording on her phone during the Christmas Eve incident, when several bangs can be heard.

"Is that a gun?" she asks in the clip, visibly shaken.

Four men were also injured at the scene, and police are seeking information on the suspect, who is believed to have driven off in a Mercedes Benz.

