Tom Holland blows kisses to fans after first Romeo and Juliet show

Tom Holland blew kisses and waved as he greeted fans from the balcony of a theatre after making his West End return in Romeo & Juliet.

The Spider-Man superstar, 27, showed off a shorter haircut for his leading role in Jamie Lloyd’s production of Shakespeare’s romantic tragedy.

He stars opposite Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Juliet Capulet in the eagerly anticipated production in the capital.

Appearing on the exterior balcony of the Duke Of York’s Theatre after the show on Monday night (13 May), Holland was joined by friends as he clapped for the crowd of waiting fans and said: “Thank you guys, thank you so much, we love you all, thank you.”