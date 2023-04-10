Churchgoer stabbed outside Easter Sunday service

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested after a churchgoer was stabbed outside of an Easter Sunday service.

The victim was allegedly followed outside the ceremony at St Stephen's Church in Sneiton, Nottinghamshire, and then stabbed in the abdomen.

Police raced to the scene at around 10.50am after being called to reports of a serious assault.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.

The worshipper was rushed to hospital for surgery and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Nottinghamshire Police does not currently believe the attack was a hate crime and assured there is no wider threat to the community.

DCI Mark Dickson said: “Officers were called to Dale Street, Sneinton on April 9 following reports of a serious assault.

“Police arrested a 20-year-old man shortly after the incident on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and he remains in custody.

“An investigation has since been launched to establish what happened and, despite the large police presence in the area, I’d like to reassure the public that there is no wider threat to the community.”

One church source told The Telegraph: “Obviously the Church and everyone there is very upset."

Another added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved. Churches do not want this to be happening at any time, least of all on Easter Sunday.”