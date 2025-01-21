Citi banker ‘bludgeoned to death’ in London flat as police hunt killer

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A banking executive found bludgeoned to death at her home has been named by police as the hunt for her killer continues.

Marianne Kilonzi, 43, was found dead from blunt force trauma after neighbours heard screams from her flat that was reportedly bolted from the inside.

Police had to break into her apartment in Argyll Road, Woolwich, south east London, just before 5.30pm on Friday.

A post-mortem held on Saturday gave the victim’s cause of death as blunt force trauma and head injury.

Neighbours heard screaming at the time of the killing and were told by police a suspect is believed to have fled the country, as reported by Metro.

One said: “The poor woman was inside the flat with the door bolted. The police got in somehow but it was too late.

“There were police and paramedics everywhere.

“Police later told residents they there was no risk to them as the suspect had left the country.”

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ms Kilonzi was currently working as a Vice President for trade at Citibank.

DCI Suzanne Soren said detectives believe the suspect was known to Marianne, adding: “This is a tragic crime and our thoughts at this incredibly difficult time are with Marianne’s loved ones and colleagues.

“We are in contact with her family, who are being supported by specialist colleagues.

“I know this is a concerning time for the wider community and want to reassure the public that whilst we are in the early stages of this investigation, we believe the suspect was known to Marianne and there is no wider risk to the public.

“This is a fast-paced investigation and I would urge anyone with any information to come forward.”

If you have information you can call 101 quoting CAD 5231/17Jan or to report anonymously you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”