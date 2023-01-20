Stalker who left Claire Foy fearing for her and daughter’s life spared jail

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A stalker who left actress Claire Foy fearing for her and her daughter’s lives has been spared immediate imprisonment.

US citizen Jason Penrose, 49, was sentenced to 22 months’ in jail, suspended for two years, for one count of stalking and two counts of breaching an interim stalking order.

He has also agreed to be repatriated to the US after he admitted to stalking The Crown star.

Penrose was slapped with a stalking protection order in July after sending Ms Foy, 38, thousands of emails and turning up at her door.

She was horrified when Penrose turned up at her home on 17 December last year and repeatedly rang her doorbell, Thames Magistrates court heard.

Last month, Penrose pleaded guilty to stalking Ms Foy, who played the young Queen in the first two series of the hit Netflix show, between August 2021 and February 2022.

Jason Penrose, 49, leaves the Old Bailey in central London where he was handed a suspended sentence (PA)

Penrose also admitted two charges of breaching an interim stalking ban order by sending a letter and a parcel to Ms Foy.

His sentencing trial was adjourned in December after the court was sent a letter warning he would continue to write to the Crown star.

He was sentenced at the Old Bailey in central London on Friday.

The court previously heard that Penrose sent Ms Foy’s publicist Emma Jackson more than 1,000 explicit emails, including one referring to rape.

Penrose initially contacted Ms Foy via her agent and publicist, claiming to be a scriptwriter. He said he had a multimillion-pound deal with Warner Brothers Studio and wanted the actress to star in his sci-fi film.

He also tried to contact Ms Foy on LinkedIn and Instagram.

The actress was left suffering sleepless nights and even begged her film industry colleagues not to tag her in pictures, fearing Penrose might use them to track her movements.

More follows