Met Police name suspect in Clapham alkaline attack after 12 people injured

Detectives have revealed the identity of a man they are hunting after a mother and her three-year-old daughter suffered ‘life changing’ injuries after a corrosive substance was thrown in their faces.

An eight-year-old girl was also wounded after the family-of-three was doused with an alkaline substance in Clapham, south London, on Wednesday night, in a horrifying attack which also left passersby and first responders with injuries.

Abdul Shokoor Ezedi, 35, is wanted in connection with the attack (Met Police)

Witnesses have told how the mother, 31, screamed for help after a man - who is said to be known to the family - launched the substance and slammed the toddler to the ground “like a ragdoll” before fleeing.

Detectives revealed the suspect is Abdul Shokoor Ezedi, 35, from Northumbria, in a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Members of the public were warned not to approach Ezedi, who is likely to have significant injuries to the right side of his face, and dial 999.

He was last spotted on CCTV in the Caledonian Road area of north London and it is thought he could be heading back to the Newcastle area where he is from, Superintendent Gabriel Cameron said.

The incident occurred near Clapham Common, south London, on Wednesday evening (James Weech/PA) (PA Wire)

The family remain in hospital. Although their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, two could be left with life altering wounds, police said.

Three women who bravely came to help the family have been discharged from hospital, while five officers who were injured as they responded have also received treatment.

The attacker and the mother were said to be arguing in the street after getting out of the car in Lessar Avenue. Shortly afterwards, she began screaming “My eyes. My eyes. Call the police. My eyes,” Sky News reported.

Shannon Christi, 35, said she ran outside on hearing the mother scream for help, before seeing a man in black throwing a child to the floor twice “like he was in the wrestling ring”.

Without hesitation she ran towards him and grabbed the three-year-old girl off the floor and brought her inside to safety. Her partner dressed in his slippers ran after the suspect chasing him away down the street.

She told The Independent: “I heard screaming ‘help, help’ and came outside. I saw the man throwing the girl on the floor like he was in a wrestling ring. He was angry.

“I rushed in and grabbed her. I didn’t see what he looked like or where he went I was focussed on her. I poured water on her and called the ambulance.

“The child was crying she told me her name and she was three but I couldn’t hear her through the tears.”

Clapham ‘acid attack’ eyewitness describes scenes as something from ‘The Hulk’. (Mohamed Ilyas)

Another eyewitness described the horrifying moment the three-year-old girl was slammed to the floor twice like a “ragdoll” by a man who had climbed out of the same car as the mother and two girls, who were dressed in school uniforms.

“It was horrendous I have not slept a wink since. I saw what I thought was a normal accident but then I saw him come out walk to the back passenger side and take a child out,” she told The Independent.

“He lifted the young child up extended his arms up above his head and throw her to the floor like a ragdoll. I thought she was dead, everyone was screaming ‘stop’ and ‘call the police’.”

The family-of-three are thought to have been staying at the nearby Belvedere Hotel, where staff confirmed they are supporting the guests affected.

More follows on this breaking news story...