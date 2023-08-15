For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

One of two men stabbed during a homophobic attack outside a nightclub in south London has shared an inspiring message from hospital.

It comes as the Metropolitan Police released the image of a man they would like to identify in connection with the hate crime.

The victims were standing outside the Two Brewers Bar on Clapham High Street when they were targeted on Sunday night (13 August) at around 10.15pm.

The Met Police have released an image of a man they want to identify in connection with the stabbing (Metropolitan Police )

Police said they were approached by an unidentified man who attacked them with a knife before fleeing. The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.

Have you been affected by this incident? If so email maanya.sachdeva@independent.co.uk

One of the victims, identified only as Aniello, has released a statement about the incident on his Instagram account, thanking his family and friends for their messages of support in the wake of the stabbing.

“What today has strengthened in me...more than before...is that I could never, and have never be [sic], prouder, happier, or more comforted by the community I am lucky enough to have as my LGBTQ+ community,” Aniello wrote. “I would never change it for the world.”

Aniello also said the stabbing had left him grappling with “so many questions” about what had led to the attack and “how we change that”.

Aniello also said the incident had left him grappling with “so many questions” about what had led to the attack and “how we change that”. (Instagram @aniello110)

“I’ve not been left feeling sad, nor angry, or confused ... I’ve just been left so many questions [sic] ... to think what can lead to changing a persons mind [sic] they can feel it’s ok to attack anyone ... whatever their reasons ... and how we change that,” he wrote.

He also shared a picture of himself taken at the hospital where the men were treated. In the photograph, bandages are wrapped around his head.

A popular LGBT+ venue, The Two Brewers is a cabaret bar and dance club that regularly hosts drag performances, karaoke events, and live screenings of popular TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

David Robson, Lambeth Labour Chair and Councillor for Clapham Town praised the club’s security staff for their response to the attack on Sunday night, describing it as pure cowardice in a statement to The Independent.

“Clapham has long been a sanctuary for LGBT people and last night’s attack of two people simply enjoying a night out was pure cowardice. As someone who was in the venue last night, I thank the 2 Brewers security staff who were exemplary in keeping everyone safe”, Mr Robson said.

“Clapham High Street has faced challenges over the summer with ASB and other violent attacks. We desperately need an increase in police resources to tackle these issues head on and send a message that hate is not welcome here in Clapham or anywhere in London,” he added.

The image being shared by police was taken from outside the venue at the time of the attack.

“I am asking the public to look at this image and see if they recognise this individual – it is vital that we identify and locate him as soon as possible,” Detective Chief Inspector Jivan Saib said. “Officers have already collated witness accounts and scoured CCTV for evidence and this work remains ongoing.

“I appreciate those who have come forward and spoken to police but would ask that if you were in the area and saw these events unfold, but have yet to contact us, then please do so.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7198/13Aug, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.