Two injured in homophobic stabbing outside London nightclub

Two men were taken to hospital after being stabbed in a homophobic attack outside a nightclub.

The pair, one aged in their 20s and the other in their 30s, were outside the Two Brewers Bar on Clapham High Street, south London at around 10.15pm on Sunday when they were targeted.

They were treated in hospital and discharged.

Metropolitan Police are searching for the suspect in the attack they are treating as homophobic.

Detective Inspector Gary Castle said: “We are acutely aware of the shock this attack will cause members of the LGBT+ community and want to reassure people that an urgent investigation is ongoing to locate the person responsible.

“We recently announced the reinstatement of LGBT+ community liaison officers for each of our 12 basic command units in London to support and advise on investigations where homophobia is a motive, and to ensure the community has a dedicated point of contact to address any concerns they may have.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7198/13Aug, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

A popular LGBT+ venue, the Two Brewers is a cabaret bar and dance club offering drag performances, karaoke and live screenings of popular TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

On Sunday evening, the venue had been hosting a cabaret event as part of its Sunday Funday Cabaret. The line-up included performers Mary Mac, Gladys Duffy, Sandra, Marsha Mallow and DJ Demon.

“It’s totally unacceptable for these attacks to continue on our high street”, one witness tweeted following the incident. “I’m relieved the victims have been discharged”, they added, thanking the bar’s security.