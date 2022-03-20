The victim of a suspected murder in student halls in Clerkenwell, London has been named as 19-year-old Sabita Thanwani.

Police are hunting for 22-year-old Maher Maaroufe, who they said was in a relationship with Ms Thanwani but was not a student.

Officers were called at around 5.10am on Saturday to reports of a woman “seriously injured” at a property in Sebastian Street, London.

Despite emergency workers’ best efforts, Ms Thanwani was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maher Maaroufe has links across London, particularly in the Marble Arch, Edgware Road, and Lewisham areas, police said.

DCI Linda Bradley said on Sunday: “One of the images we released shows Maaroufe with dark hair and a moustache and beard. He has now shaved his head, and has little facial hair.

“Maaroufe had been in a relationship with Sabita but he was not a student. He is a Tunisian national of no fixed address.”

DCI Bradley appealed directly to Mr Maaroufe, asking him to “attend a police station immediately”. She added: “I am making this appeal directly to you: if you see this, please go to the nearest police station. It is important that we speak with you.”

More to follow..