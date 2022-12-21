Boy, 16, stabbed to death after ‘ambush by balaclava gang on hire bikes’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 16-year-old boy has been fatally stabbed in central London after being ambushed by a gang wearing balaclavas and riding hired bicycles, witnesses say.

The force was alerted to the stabbing on Seward Street, Clerkenwell at around 10.30pm last night, where they found two 16-year-old boys who had suffered knife wounds. The police provided emergency first aid until the arrival of paramedics and doctors from London’s Air Ambulance.

One of the boys was pronounced dead at the scene while the second was rushed to an east London hospital where his injuries were deemed non-life threatening.

Officers have since launched a murder investigation into the attack. It will be led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

One witness to the incident said she saw the boy who was killed attempt to cross the road before five boys, mainly on hired bicycles, ran toward him and began attacking him.

“The attackers were wearing hoodies and had face coverings,” Khadra Hussein, 40, a mother-of-six told the Evening Standard. “The victim was also in a hoodie. He was laying in the road and two people ran to help him with his injuries and the attackers scattered.

“A boy was next to the victim crying ‘he is my friend, he is my friend, he was sobbing. Then the police and paramedics showed up and I saw them working on him, it’s so sad.”

A crime scene remains in place and there have been no arrests as yet.

A second witness told of her horror after she overheard a boy shout repeatedly “I’ve been stabbed” as he was surrounded and attacked.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Kieran, who leads the investigation, said: “A 16-year-old boy with his whole life ahead of him has been killed as a result of senseless violence.

“Our thoughts are with his family as they come to terms with this terrible loss. We will do all we can to support them.

“As we work to piece together what happened in Seward Street last night, I appeal to any members of the public who were in the area, who saw or heard anything unusual or who have any information at all about what took place, to come forward.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was driving nearby, particularly along either Seward Street or Central Street, to check any dash cam footage that might have captured the incident or other significant activity.

“We know there were also members of the public who came to the aid of both boys after they were assaulted. Some did not provide their details to officers at the scene but we would very much like to speak to them.”

