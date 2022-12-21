For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A quadruple killer has pleaded guilty to the murder of a woman, her two children and one of their 11-year-old friends.

Damien Bendall also admitted a separate charge of raping a child.

Terri Harris, a 35-year-old mother, was found dead at a house in Derbyshire with her 11-year-old daughter Lacey Bennett, her 13-year-old son John Paul Bennett and Lacey’s 11-year-old friend Connie Gent on 19 September last year.

Mr Bendall of Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter in relation to their deaths.

The 32-year-old partner of Ms Harris appeared at Derby Crown Court on murder charges, as well as separate charge of raping Lacey, on Wednesday.

Damien Bendall appeared in court on murder charges and a separate rape charge (SWNS)

He pleaded guilty to the murder of all four victims between 17 September and 20 September last year, as well as the rape of a child under the age of 13.

The court heard how “none of the victims stood a chance” and it appeared they were all attacked in different rooms at the property on Chandos Crescent where their bodies were found.

It was also told Mr Bendall raped Lacey as she “lay dying from the headwounds he had inflicted” with a hammer.

It is thought Connie was staying at the house in Killamarsh, where her friend Lacey lived with her brother, mother and Mr Bendall, for a sleepover.

Police said they found the bodies after being called to the house over concerns for the safety of a man at the address.

Mr Bendall was taken to hospital for minor self-inflicted injuries before being taken into police custody.

Jason Bennett, Lacey and John’s father, said his life would “never be the same again” in a statement after their deaths.

More follows...