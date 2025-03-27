Man guilty of knife attack on day he was let out of jail on early release scheme

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 26-year-old man has been found guilty of his part in a fatal knife attack on the day he was let out of prison on the government’s early release scheme.

Lewis Bell, 26, a father of one, was stabbed to death after an altercation in a drug den in September 2024.

Liam Matthews, who had been released from HMP Holme House the same morning, slashed at Bell with a chisel after spotting two other men fighting with him in the street, reports said.

His early release came in the first month the emergency measures aimed at freeing up spaces in overcrowded prisons were introduced.

He was convicted of manslaughter at Teesside Crown Court in Middlesbrough on Thursday, Cleveland Police said.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson vowed to investigate the case fully, but said the government had been left with “no choice but to introduce an emergency early release programme”.

Last year, Downing Street said the early release policy had to be brought in to avoid “unchecked criminality” where the police and courts were unable to lock anyone up because there were no places available.

The prisons watchdog warned it was “inevitable” that some would reoffend.

The attack on Mr Bell happened in the early hours of Thursday September 19 when he was chased before being fatally stabbed in the back and left to die in the street, the force said.

The attackers ran away and disposed of weapons and clothing with the help of a fourth man, who also arranged a taxi to take them away from the scene.

Alongside Matthews, Sean McLeod, aged 23, was convicted of murder, Ashton White, 18, was convicted of manslaughter and Macauley Wright, 26, was convicted of assisting an offender.

They will be sentenced on June 19.

Matthews had been convicted of violent disorder after a street fight in 2023.

He was sentenced to 22 months for that crime and told he would serve 11, Channel 5 News said.

Mr Bell’s family said he was a “much-loved father, son, brother and uncle”.

“Lewis was killed in the most brutal and heartless way,” they said in a statement.

“We hold all three males convicted responsible for his murder despite the convictions of two of them for manslaughter.”

Detective Chief Inspector David Glass from Cleveland Police, said: “I am satisfied with the convictions handed to Liam Matthews, Sean McLeod, Ashton White and Macauley Wright today.

“Lewis Bell did not deserve to die. This was a pre-planned, sustained attack by a gang who chased him down with weapons in the street.

“They inflicted a number of stab wounds, one of which was fatal, and they left him to die.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Our thoughts today are with the family and friends of Lewis Bell.

“This Government inherited prisons days from collapse. Had that happened, the police would have been forced to stop making arrests, and the public would have been put at unconscionable risk.

“We had no choice but to introduce an emergency early release programme. We did so with protections in place, including exclusions for those serving for serious violent crimes.

“Like with all serious further offences, this case will be investigated fully so we can take action where necessary.”