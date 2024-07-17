Support truly

A man has appeared in court accused of killing a former couple whose remains were found in two suitcases left at Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol.

Yostin Andres Mosquera is charged with the murders of Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, between 8 and 10 July.

The two men had previously been in a relationship and still lived together at a flat in Scotts Road, Shepherd’s Bush, west London.

Both of the deceased were known to Mosquera, 34. He had been staying with them for a short period of time and is a Colombian national.

He is accused of killing the pair in London before their bodies were discovered in two suitcases at the south-west beauty spot last week. Mosquera was detained by armed police at Temple Meads railway station in Bristol in the early hours of Saturday morning after officers made the grim discovery on Wednesday.

Further remains were later found by police at the couple’s west London flat.

Mosquera appeared wearing a grey t-shirt and tracksuit bottoms via video link from HMP Belmarsh prison for a hearing at the Old Bailey in London on Wednesday.

Speaking only to confirm his name and date of birth with assistance from a Spanish interpreter, he was remanded in custody for a further hearing on 2 October.

A provisional trial date was set for 14 April next year, with a time estimate of up to three weeks, although the judge said the court would try to find an earlier date.

Addressing judge the Recorder of London Mark Lucraft KC, prosecutor Teresa Hay told the court: “Mr Mosquera faces two counts of murder. Your lordship will appreciate the case is at an early stage.”

No application was made for bail and he was remanded in custody.

After the announcement of Mosquera’s charge, Metropolitan Police deputy assistant commissioner Andy Valentine said: “My thoughts are first and foremost with Albert and Paul’s loved ones who are coming to terms with this terrible news.

“While we do not believe either of them had any close family, we have identified other next of kin who have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. We are continuing to try and identify any extended family members.”

Mosquera was arrested following a joint operation carried out by the Met and Avon and Somerset Police.