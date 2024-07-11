( Alamy Live News )

A manhunt has been launched after two suitcases believed to contain human remains were found by police on Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called to reports of a man seen acting suspiciously at the bridge at 11.57pm on Wednesday.

They arrived at the scene within ten minutes, but the man had already left the scene leaving the suitcase behind. A second suitcase was found nearby a short time later.

Police said they have established that “the man was taken to the bridge in a taxi. This vehicle has been seized and the driver is helping us with our enquiries”.

Acting Bristol Commander Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “This is a very disturbing incident and I fully recognise the concern it will be causing our communities.

“Our immediate priority is to locate the man who took the suitcases to the bridge, identify the deceased, and inform their next of kin.”

“An immediate search of the area was carried out by officers on the ground with the support of the National Police Air Service and HM Coastguard following the discovery of the suitcases. These searches remain ongoing.”