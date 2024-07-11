Manhunt after ‘human remains’ found in suitcases at Clifton Suspension Bridge - latest updates
Avon and Somerset Police were called to reports on a man acting suspiciously at the bridge at 11.57pm on Wednesday
A manhunt has been launched after two suitcases believed to contain human remains were found by police on Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol.
Avon and Somerset Police said officers were called to reports of a man seen acting suspiciously at the bridge at 11.57pm on Wednesday.
They arrived at the scene within ten minutes, but the man had already left the scene leaving the suitcase behind. A second suitcase was found nearby a short time later.
Police said they have established that “the man was taken to the bridge in a taxi. This vehicle has been seized and the driver is helping us with our enquiries”.
Acting Bristol Commander Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “This is a very disturbing incident and I fully recognise the concern it will be causing our communities.
“Our immediate priority is to locate the man who took the suitcases to the bridge, identify the deceased, and inform their next of kin.”
“An immediate search of the area was carried out by officers on the ground with the support of the National Police Air Service and HM Coastguard following the discovery of the suitcases. These searches remain ongoing.”
Clifton Bridge and Visitor Centre closed all day
A traffic update was posted on the Clifton Suspension Bridge X page this morning.
It said: “Due to a police incident, the Bridge and Visitor Centre are CLOSED all day today (11th JULY) to ALL traffic and pedestrians. We apologise for the disruption.”
Roads surrounding bridge remain closed today
The roads around the bridge, as well as surrounding footpaths, remain closed on Thursday while specialist crime scene investigators examine the area. They are expected to be closed all day.
The Clifton Suspension Bridge visitor centre is closed due to police activity, its operators said on social media.
A post-mortem examination will take place later on Thursday.
Locating man and identifying human remains are ‘immediate priority’
Avon and Somerset Police said their “immediate priority” was to locate the man and identify the human remains.
Man ‘taken to bridge in a taxi,’ police say
Area where suitcases were left ‘searched immediately’ by police
The area where the suitcases were left were searched immediately by officers on the ground, acting Bristol commander Vicks Hayward-Melen confirmed.
‘A very disturbing incident'
Suitcases found ‘containing human remains’ at Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol
Suitcases found ‘containing human remains’ at Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol
Two suitcases were left at the Bristol beauty spot on Wednesday night