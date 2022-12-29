For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of footballer Cody Fisher who was stabbed to death in a Birmingham nightclub on Boxing Day.

The 22-year-old suspect was arrested in London at around 3am on Thursday, West Midlands Police said.

Two men were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murdering the 23-year-old, who was stabbed on the dancefloor of the Crane nightclub in Digbeth just before midnight.

Cody Fisher, 23, who died after being stabbed on the dancefloor of Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham on Boxing Day (PA Media)

Officers said the man would now be questioned over the killing of Cody Fisher, who was stabbed on the dance floor of Crane nightclub in Digbeth on 26 December.

The man is the third arrested on suspicion of the footballer's murder, while four others have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A semi-professional footballer with Stratford Town FC, Fisher also taught children PE at Woodrow First School and Nursery, in Redditch.

Among the tributes left outside the Crane venue this week was one from a pupil who described Fisher as “the best PE teacher” in a handwritten note.

“Mr Fisher we are gonna miss you so much. You were the best PE teacher and you inspired me so much,” he wrote. “I will make you proud with my football and I will never forget you.”

Cody Fisher’s girlfriend said she lost the love of her life (Twitter)

The note was laid alongside several bunches of flowers and a Bromsgrove Sporting football shirt – for whom Fisher used to play – on which someone had written the initials of the phrases “gone but not forgotten” and “you’ll never walk alone”.

The school where Fisher worked said on Tuesday that “everyone is devastated to hear of the tragic and needless death of this friendly and talented young man”.

“Many of the children know Cody as their sports coach and love and admire him. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. May he rest in peace,” a message on the school’s Twitter account said.

Fisher’s loved ones have described him as the “purest soul, “wonderful” and a “best friend”, and his girlfriend Jess Chatwin has vowed to get justice for “the love of my life”.

A tribute left by a pupil praising Cody Fisher as ‘the best PE teacher' (Joseph Walshe/SWNS)

“I'm so sorry my baby, you didn't deserve this,” she wrote on social media. “My whole world, the love of my life, my best friend. I don't know how I'm going to do life without you.”

Ms Chatwin added: “There is so much we will never get the chance to do now. I promise to do everything to get you the justice you deserve. This doesn’t feel real. I love you forever Cody Fisher.”

Revellers at the nightclub – where techno DJ Marco Carola was performing – have criticised security searches at the event and recalled a “moody” atmosphere inside the venue.

Detective chief inspector Ian Ingram, leading the investigation, said today: “We now have seven people in custody and continue to build a picture of the events that led to the tragic loss of this young man’s life.

“People are continuing to come forward with information, but I still want to hear from anyone who has not yet got in touch with us.

“If you have footage that we have not yet seen, or you know what may have happened in the lead up to Boxing Day’s awful events, I’d urge you to do the right thing and speak to us right now.

“We are determined to get answers and justice for Cody’s friends and family, and won’t stop until that happens.

“We are keeping them updated with developments as they happen, and continue to support them through this awful time.”