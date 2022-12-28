Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man in a Birmingham nightclub.

Cody Fisher, who played football for Stratford Town FC, had been on a night out with friends at The Crane in Digbeth, Birmingham when he was attacked on the dance floor just before midnight on Boxing Day.

“A 22-year-old was held at an address in Birmingham city centre just after midnight, while a second man aged 21 was arrested in London,” West Midlands Police confirmed.

“They will be questioned on suspicion of the murder of Cody.”

