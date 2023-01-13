Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Third murder charge over footballer Cody Fisher’s nightclub death

Mr Fisher was knifed on the dance floor just before midnight on December 26

Pa
Friday 13 January 2023 11:14
Cody Fisher, 23, died after being knifed in a nightclub (PA)
Cody Fisher, 23, died after being knifed in a nightclub (PA)
(PA Media)

A third man has been charged with murdering footballer Cody Fisher, who was stabbed in a Birmingham nightclub on Boxing Day.

Reegan Anderson, 18, from Erdington in the city, will appear in court on Friday after being arrested on Thursday, West Midlands Police said.

Mr Fisher was knifed on the dance floor of Crane in Adderley Street, Digbeth, just before midnight on December 26 and died at the scene.

Two men have already appeared in court charged with the 23-year-old’s murder, while a third has been released on police bail.

Detectives investigating the stabbing have set up a dedicated web page for information, photographs and videos that could assist the inquiry.

Recommended

Life-saving bleed kits are being installed at several clubs and venues in Birmingham after the killing, which led to Crane’s licence being withdrawn.

The kits were donated by the Daniel Baird Foundation, a charity started by Lynne Baird after her son Daniel was murdered with a knife in Digbeth in July 2017.

Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, were charged with murder five days after the death of Mr Fisher.

Both have been remanded in custody to face a trial due to start on July 3.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in