Two men have been charged with the murder of a footballer who was stabbed in a nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day.

Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, have been charged with killing the 23-year-old at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham, just before midnight on Boxing Day, West Midlands Police said on Saturday.

The pair, both from Birmingham, have been remanded into custody ahead of appearing at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on January 2.

According to police, Mr Fisher was stabbed on the dance floor of the nightclub, which had its licence suspended on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Ingram, of West Midlands Police said: “This is a significant development in our investigation as we seek to get justice for Cody, his family and friends.

“We’ve received fantastic support from the public who’ve really helped us in our inquiries so far.

“However, we’re still really keen to hear from anyone with information who has not already spoken to us. Every piece of information helps our investigation.”

A semi-professional footballer with Stratford Town FC, he also taught children PE at Woodrow First School and Nursery, in Redditch.

Fisher’s loved ones have described him as the “purest soul, “wonderful” and a “best friend”, and his girlfriend Jess Chatwin has vowed to get justice for “the love of my life”.

“I’m so sorry my baby, you didn’t deserve this,” she wrote on social media. “My whole world, the love of my life, my best friend. I don’t know how I’m going to do life without you.”

Ms Chatwin added: “There is so much we will never get the chance to do now. I promise to do everything to get you the justice you deserve. This doesn’t feel real. I love you forever Cody Fisher.”

The school where Fisher worked said on Tuesday that “everyone is devastated to hear of the tragic and needless death of this friendly and talented young man”.