Conor McGregor has bid to appeal civil rape case rejected by Supreme Court

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Conor McGregor and James Lawrence have had their bids to appeal a civil case against them rejected by the Supreme Court.

The UFC fighter was sued in a civil court last year over an incident in which he was alleged to have "brutally raped and battered" a woman in a penthouse at a south Dublin hotel in December 2018.

The woman was awarded almost 250,000 euros (£214,994) in damages.

McGregor was also ordered to pay about 1.3 million euros (£1.1 million) in legal costs.

The same jury did not find Mr Lawrence had assaulted the woman at the hotel, but the trial judge decided that Ms Hand would not have to pay his costs.

Mr McGregor's application to the Supreme Court was in relation to his cross-examination, during the trial, about "no comment" answers he gave during a Garda interview.

open image in gallery Supreme Court judges said they were "satisfied that the applicant has had a fair hearing ( PA Wire )

In their determination on Thursday, the Supreme Court judges said they were "satisfied that the applicant has had a fair hearing" and refused him leave to appeal.

Mr Lawrence was attempting to appeal the decision not to award costs, but the court also denied his appeal, saying the lower court had applied "well-established principles in relation to costs".

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision, the woman said "the Irish civil justice system has allowed my voice to be heard".

A statement issued via her solicitors, Coleman Legal, said: "The public and private roads that I and my loved ones have travelled have been long and painful.

"Today marks not a victory for me but for all of those who have been treated as I have.

"You are never alone on your journey, if you choose not to be. Help and support is there."

She described the decision as a "victory for the justice system" and thanked the medics who treated her, her legal team and the advocates who "work tirelessly for the healing of victims".

She added: "I say to all of us who have made or are about to make this difficult journey towards justice; Our voice is the most powerful thing we have, don't be afraid to use it!"

One of the groups she thanked in her statement was Dublin Rape Crisis Centre.

The organisation's chief executive Rachel Morrogh said in a statement: "We are proud to have supported her on this journey and send her our best wishes for continued health and healing as she rebuilds her life with her family and friends.

"We hope that other survivors take courage and hope from Nikita's case."