Constance Marten claimed her name was Arabella and told police “you can’t arrest someone for hiding a pregnancy” after she was was finally caught after almost eight weeks on the run, a court has heard.

The aristocrat was also heard begging “please stop - he’s not been well” as her partner Mark Gordon was handcuffed and pinned to the ground after they were spotted by a member of the public.

In bodyworn footage played to the jury at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, officers could be heard asking the couple where their newborn baby was after they were arrested in Brighton at 9.35pm on 27 February.

The mother, 36 - who denies gross negligence manslaughter of her newborn daughter along with Gordon, 49 - did not respond when officers demanded: “Constance, Arabella, whoever you are... right, where’s your child?”

The infant’s remains were eventually found in a disused shed, hidden by a plastic bag and covered in rubbish “as if she was refuse”, the court was told.

The prosecution allege the couple’s “reckless and utterly selfish” behaviour led to the “entirely avoidable” death of their newborn daughter, named Victoria, after the pair spent weeks on the run living in a tent in freezing conditions to avoid the child being taken into care.

Wealthy Constance Marten, 36, and her partner Mark Gordon, 49, were allegedly motivated by a ‘selfish’ desire to keep their daughter Victoria after four other children were taken into care (GMP/PA) (PA Media)

In the police footage, Gordon insisted “I’m not on national news” when he was approached by police sergeant Robert Button in Stanmer Villas, in the Hollingdean area of Brighton, after they were seen buying bags of food from a nearby shop. Marten told officers she did not have any ID, but said her name was Arabella.

There was then a brief struggle as officers arrested the pair on suspicion of child neglect, pinning Gordon to the ground. At one point, Marten said: “Oh my god, I can’t, I can’t watch... leave him alone. Let him eat his food... he’s starving.”

When she was further arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child, she insisted it was not an “arrestable offence”.

After an officer asked her “do you understand what you have been arrested for”, she replied: “The last one but not the first two... you can’t arrest someone for hiding a pregnancy.”

Giving evidence on Tuesday, arresting officer PS Button told the Old Bailey the pair smelled like they were homeless, while Marten was found to have furniture stuffing inside her jacket.

“She had what appeared to be furniture stuffing. If you imagine the inside of a sofa – like a spongy material that was between a layer of clothing which appeared to act as insulation,” he told the court, adding the pair smelled unclean with a “stale smell”.

Jurors were told how eyewitness Dale Cooley recognised the couple from his car as he was parked outside Mulberry’s Convenience store, where Marten withdrew some cash before Gordon went into the shop and emerged with four blue bags of shopping.

After checking a Brighton Argus news story on his phone, he followed the couple for around 20 minutes and even tried to speak to them to make sure they were the missing pair before ringing 999.

CCTV footage of Constance Marten buying supplies at Texaco in Newhaven (PA)

“I got out of my car and walked towards the female. She just stared at the ground. She seemed like she was trying to keep hidden,” he said in a witness statement read to the court by prosecutor Tom Little KC.

He said the female was walking ahead and “appeared to be in hurry”. The male lagged behind and walked with a limp, using a stick as a walking aid and with a plastic bag tied around one foot.

“I decided I had to engage with them somehow to see if they were the missing couple. I said is this Stanmer Villas?” But neither replied, the court heard.

“I said again excuse me is this Stanmer villas? The male replied in a gruff tone of voice with a northern accent” saying “we don’t know”.

The pair both deny manslaughter by gross negligence of their daughter between 4 January and 27 February last year.

They also deny charges of perverting the course of justice by concealing the body, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty and allowing the death of a child.

The infant’s remains were found in a plastic bag in a locked shed at an overgrown allotment in the Hollingbury area of Brighton on 1 March. The discovery came after Marten and Gordon were arrested in nearby Stanmer Villas.

The trial, scheduled to last until 8 March, continues.